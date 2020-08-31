CPD fires officer caught on camera using racial slur in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has fired an officer who used a racial slur while arguing with a person outside of a Five Points business.
The CPD Chain of Command Disciplinary Review Board reviewed evidence video and other findings from its investigation.
After reviewing the information, the board unanimously agreed Sergeant Chad Walker committed violations of Unsatisfactory Performance and Courtesy.
Because of this, Sergeant Chad Walker was fired immediately by the department.
“We will continue to hold each other to the professional, ethical, and moral standards expected by our citizens and place the highest priority on maintaining public trust,” CPD Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement. “As I’ve stated before, when setbacks occur and mistakes are made, we must be willing to acknowledge them, fix them, learn from them, and continue to move forward together.”
