Anson Co. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize
An Anson County woman recently won the top $200,000 bonus bucks prize. (Source: NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 31, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 10:05 AM

POLKTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lora Sturdivant of Polkton is the lucky winner of a $200,000 Bonus Bucks top prize.

Sturdivant purchased her lucky ticket from Whit’s Convenience on U.S. 74 East in Polkton.

She claimed her prize on Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholding, she took home $141,501.

Bonus Bucks launched in June with six top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

Anson County received $15 million in money raised by the lottery to help build the new Anson Middle School.

For details on other ways Anson County benefits, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

