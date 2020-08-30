Woman caught on camera drinking directly from Charlotte self-pour tap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s first self pour taproom has closed its doors for the day following the release of a video that shows someone drinking directly from a tap.
In a video that went viral within the Charlotte community, an unidentified woman can be seen drinking from one of the taps at Hoppin’.
Others can be heard yelling “Pour, pour, pour” and cheering in the background.
The video was posted Sunday on Reddit and Instagram with a caption on some posts saying it was recorded Saturday night.
Hoppin staff released a statement Sunday afternoon that said “Last night an incident took place at Hoppin’ that was completely unacceptable, not indicative of how we run our establishment and will not be tolerated. The individual responsible for the incident has since been permanently banned from Hoppin’.”
The statement continued, noting the establishment’s temporary closure.
“We are going to spend today meeting with our staff and ensuring that everything is properly cleaned and sanitized.”
