Wingate football team organizes campus march against racism, social injustice

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wingate University student-athletes, and members of the school community, marched and rallied on campus Sunday afternoon against racism.
More than 100 students, as well as coaches and university representatives, chanted and carried signs geared toward social injustice.
Organizers told WBTV they wanted to get the word out in support of issues being discussed and felt it was important that the community of Wingate University come together and show unity.
The rally started at the football stadium and ended at the steps of the Stegall Administration Building on campus.
The march was organized by Wingate’s football team and the Office of Athletic Diversity and Inclusion. The rally was promoted as a peaceful protest.
During the event, students had the opportunity to speak on the subject.
