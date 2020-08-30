Petition aims to replace SC Confederate statue with one of Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, SC (WMBF) - An online petition now hopes to replace a Confederate statue with a statue of late actor Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.
The petition is addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, stating that the Confederate monument outside the city’s courthouse “belongs in a museum.”
“I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry. He opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles,” the petition reads.
“It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did. There is no need for political controversy in this decision.”
The petition also calls for the monument not to be destroyed and should be accompanied by its history and reasoning for relocation if it were to move to the county’s museum.
As of midday Sunday, it has around 200 signatures.
Boseman, star of Marvel’s “Black Panther” and historical biopics such as “42,” “Get on Up” and “Marshall” died Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer at age 43.
Click here to view the petition.
