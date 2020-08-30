One dead after double shooting at pool party in Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning shooting has left one person dead and another injured in Union County.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshots at a pool party at the 15900 block of Idlewild Road, near Hemby Bridge, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, two men had gunshot wounds. One was taken to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead. The second was taken to Atrium Health by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.
The shooting occurred on the private road leading from Idlewild Road to an Airbnb that had been rented for two days for the party. Between 200 and 300 people were said to have been in attendance.
The suspect remains unknown, but deputies do not believe the shooting is a random event.
This is a developing story.
