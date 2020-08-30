Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Kannapolis.
Police say Keeari Euryan Knox was ejected from the bike and taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he died.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Little Texas Road and Hyde Street.
Police say their initial investigation reveals that the motorcycle ran into the back of a 2002 Lincoln passenger car as the car was turning.
Police say speed of the motorcycle appears to have been a factor in the crash.
