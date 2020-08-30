Lancaster Schools reports computer connection issues

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County School District sent out a message over Facebook Sunday night concerning computer connection issues.
The district says in part, “We are experiencing intermittent issues with our cloud-based web filter, which affects all of our District-issued Chromebooks. This issue looks to possibly be related to the widespread internet outages currently affecting a large portion of the country.”
The district says it has opened support tickets and is are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible.
They ask for you to be patient if your child experiences connection issues Monday morning for school.
