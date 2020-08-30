First Alert Monday with scattered rain and storms throughout the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday is a First Alert Day with the chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.
Heavy rainfall is possible which could lead to localized flooding issues along with the chance for a few strong to severe storms. Monday will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s for the Piedmont and lower 70s for the mountains.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger into Monday night and Tuesday, with Tuesday morning low temperatures in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.
The NC mountains can expect Tuesday afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.
Hotter temperatures develop Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures around 90 degrees to lower 90s with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. Each day will feature isolated thunderstorm chances.
Labor Day weekend will feature seasonably warm temperatures and a few rain showers and storms possible.
Saturday will start off the weekend with highs near 90 degrees, and the chance for scattered storms.
Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid-80s, and isolated storms. Labor Day Monday looks to have highs in the low to mid-80s with isolated storms possible.
In the tropics, we are monitoring three weather disturbances that could take on tropical characteristics this week, leading to a tropical depression.
One system is offshore of the Southeast United States, one system is between Puerto Rico and South America, and the other system is moving away from Africa.
Stay safe and weather aware this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.