FBI ballistics report in Breonna Taylor investigation obtained, Ky. AG Daniel Cameron confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ballistics report conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her apartment has been received by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.
According to a tweet by Cameron Sunday morning, the ballistics report was received but that additional analysis needs to take place, following up that his office “does not plan to make an announcement this week.”
“We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation,” Cameron said in the tweet.
The ballistics report was said to be one of the pieces of evidence needed in the investigation to determine whether to prosecute the three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a search warrant back in March.
That night, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and officers Brett Hankinson and Myles Cosgrove were serving a search warrant in plainclothes at the address of Taylor’s apartment.
Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, said he and Taylor did not hear the officers at the door announce themselves before breaking it down and entering the apartment.
Walker fired a shot as they entered, which hit Mattingly in the leg as he entered. More than 20 rounds were fired inside of the apartment, and Taylor was hit five times in the crossfire, killing her.
Since the incident, Officer Brett Hankinson has been terminated from LMPD and the two other officers have been on administrative reassignment, as well as Detective Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the “no knock” warrant in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.