Eric Trump to visit Huntersville this week as guest at evangelical Christians event

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, will be visiting the Charlotte area this week.
Trump will speak at an event with evangelical Christians on Thursday, Sept. 3.
According to the president’s event page, Eric Trump will be a special guest at The City Church in Huntersville.
The event is called “Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer and Patriotism.”
The program will begin at 12:30 p.m.
President Trump is expected to be in Wilmington on Tuesday where he will meet with veterans, tour the Battleship North Carolina and give remarks, according to a White House official.
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Raleigh for anti-abortion events and to accept an endorsement from a law enforcement organization.
