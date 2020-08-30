Dry for Sunday, but rain on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This will be a good day for outdoor plans. Rain chances are very low and it won’t be quite as humid as yesterday was. Highs will be close to 90° this afternoon.
Another system will bring a chance for rain on Monday. Due to more clouds and a better rain chance, highs will be limited to the mid 80s.
Starting on Tuesday, things will be relatively quiet for a few days. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. We will spend the rest of the week in the low 90s. Yes, our old friend humidity will stick with us to the end. Rain chances will be limited to 10-20% each day though.
Today’s sunrise 6:54
Sunset: 7:52
The days are getting shorter. Have you noticed?
The tropics are pretty quiet, compared to last week. We are watching three disturbances but none of them pose an immediate risk to us over the next five days. There is one over Florida but it should head out into the Atlantic and away from land. If you’re heading to the beach this week though, there could be rough surf.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock.
