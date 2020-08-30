Downtown Salisbury alive with cruisers and classic cars on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - What was once a staple of life in Salisbury and Rowan County came rolling back over the weekend.
Car enthusiasts and motorcycle fans rolled out on four wheels and two wheels to recreate downtown Salisbury’s cruising past. Organizers were pleased with the turnout.
“We had a great time! Thank you for giving life to Salisbury,” David Robbins posted to social media.
Cruising downtown Salisbury was a popular pastime for decades. Cruisers would spend hours driving up and down the street, usually turning around in the Zesto parking lot on North Main. The practice was outlawed in 1987 after complaints from merchants and incidents of vandalism.
Organizers of the new effort have stressed that it’s a peaceful activity allowing many to reclaim a special time in the past. Participants are encouraged to remember proper car show etiquette, to obey traffic laws, pick up trash, and “be mindful of children and pets.”
The current route being advertised is from Salisbury Power Supply on South Main to F & M Bank on North Main. Organizers say cruising will take place each Friday and Saturday night beginning at 7:00 pm.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.