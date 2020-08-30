CMPD veteran, school resource officer dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, according to CMPD.
CMPD said Officer Michael Rorie had been with the department for 20 years.
The police department has not said how Rorie died.
The Charlotte Fire Department sent a message to CMPD on social media on Sunday.
“The Charlotte Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolence to @CMPD for the unexpected loss of one of their officers,” the message said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.”
Rorie was also a school resource officer at Piedmont Open Middle School.
