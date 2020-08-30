Carolina Panthers defensive back Derrick Thomas on NFL COVID reserve list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Defensive back Derrick Thomas is the first Carolina Panther to show up on the NFL’s COVID reserve list.
This means Thomas has either tested positive for the virus or he has come into close contact with an infected person and now Thomas needs to be quarantined.
Thomas is the only Panther on this list.
The Panthers have been back in Bank of America Stadium for about a month now for training camp and to just now have their first player show up on this list is a good sign for this franchise.
In 2 weeks, the Panthers will kickoff the regular season as they will host the Las Vegas Raiders.
