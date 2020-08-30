Carolina defensive back becomes first Panthers’ player placed on COVID-19/reserved list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Panthers have placed defensive back Derrek Thomas on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. He is the first Panthers’ player to get the designation.
The designation means Thomas either tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to someone who had the virus. Before Sunday, the Panthers were one of a handful of teams that hadn’t put a player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Panthers waived Thomas earlier this week with an injury designation. He then cleared waivers and was put on the Panthers’ injured/reserve listed with a hamstring injury. Because he cleared waivers, Thomas was eligible to come to the facility for rehab, and had to be tested every day, according to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Players who are exposed are required to isolate at home.
Had Thomas come in contact with another player, that person would have had to quarantine as well, and would have also been placed on the list.
