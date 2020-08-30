Call for artists issued for ’Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The group organizing the recently approved “Black Lives Do Matter – End Racism Now” art installation in Wilmington has issued a call for artists who would like to take part in designing the project.
“The mural will consist of 18 freestanding signs, consisting of the characters, “BLACK L!VES DO MATTER”. This mural will be installed along 3rd Street at Jervay Memorial Park near the 1898 Memorial. Each letter is cut from a 80-gauge aluminum at approximately 4 feet wide by 8 feet tall. The artist(s) will have only TWO weeks to paint the fronts of their letter signs. The artwork should speak vibrantly of African American culture, represent Wilmington’s African American history, and/or illustrate Black contributions to the world. A variety of art styles is acceptable,” according to the proposal.
The Wilmington City Council approved the installation earlier this month in a 5-2 vote with Councilmen Charlie Rivenbark and Neil Anderson voting against the project.
Artists who want to participate only have until September 4 at 5 p.m. to submit their designs to the group and letter assignments will be given out September 8. The letters must be completed by September 26.
“We do have some visual requirements. Each letter must include a 2-inch black border around all edges for consistency. Each letter must be painted first with a coat of primer, then painted in outdoor acrylic. Spray paint is also acceptable. To purchase these supplies, each artist/group will be given a $100 stipend. Artsists may be required to pick up and drop off their letter,” according to the call for artists.
