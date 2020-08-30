Body of 18-year-old recovered from water at Rowan County quarry

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a person who is believed to have drowned.
Officials say an 18-year-old jumped in the water at Balfour Quarry and never resurfaced. It happened around 3:30 pm on Sunday.
Rescue crews with a dive team recovered the body. The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Balfour Quarry is private property and signs warn against trespassing. There have been drownings and near-drownings in that location in the past.
No other information was provided.
