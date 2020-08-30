Belmont comic book store owner says Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is ’real-life superhero’

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The man you know as the Black Panther in some of your favorite superhero movies has died from stage 3 colon cancer.
Chadwick Boseman battled with the disease for four years. During that time, he did plenty of work that left a big cultural impact in Hollywood.
Boesman, who is originally from Anderson, South Carolina, is also known for portraying Jackie Robinson, James Brown and other iconic roles.
Boseman gained a lot of fans for his on-screen portrayals that were rich in culture and history.
Losing such a stellar actor like Chadwick Boseman is a big loss for Hollywood. For fans, the news of his passing is tough.
“It was hurtful,” said Sam Wilcox.
Wilcox is a longtime comic book fan. For him, Boseman’s death was a little more personal than most. He says his father died from colon cancer in his 40s, but that’s not the only tie to the actor.
“I think he went to HU too. I think he went to Howard as well. So, there was a bunch of connections there,” said Wilcox.
Wilcox is the owner of Doc’s Basement Comics, Toys and Games in Belmont. It’s named Doc’s because Wilcox is also a fulltime obstetrician-gynecologist, and the store is his side gig.
His customers are now getting a wakeup call from Wilcox about colon cancer because of Boseman’s battle. The doctor, and comic store owner, is kindly pushing his customers to get a colonoscopy.
“We celebrated him in life for his roles and what he accomplished for the hero he played, but then in death maybe this can continue on maybe this can go towards awareness for and this can push more people to go and get this screening test to help prevent,” said Wilcox.
Wilcox says Black Panther merchandise sales are gaining momentum inside his store.
More customers mean more conversations about colon health.
If it works and his customers take his advice on the colonoscopy, this would turn Chadwick Boseman into a real-life superhero as his death brings more awareness to the disease.
