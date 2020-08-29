Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, potentially stoking tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV/AP) - President Donald Trump will be traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back.
White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters Saturday night that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests.
This comes after another day of protesting in Kenosha. With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, has accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.
When asked earlier Saturday if he will visit Kenosha, CNN reports that Trump said, “probably so” before praising the federal presence in Wisconsin.
“Probably so. We’ve had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard,” Trump said. “Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe.”
Saturday’s protest came one week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Blake’s father, Jacob Blake, Sr., was among speakers. He gave an impassioned call for changing a system he says has fostered police brutality.