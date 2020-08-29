Sunny Sunday followed by stormy Monday?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After clearing out around midday Saturday from the early wind and rain from Laura’s remnants, we will see the pretty weather carry most of us through Sunday. setting up a very nice ending to the weekend.
Our next weak cold front is currently located over the Mississippi Valley this weekend and will work it’s way into the Carolinas on Monday increasing our chances for showers and storms to kick off the new work week.
In the wake of this front, the remainder of the week should be relatively quiet with only widely scattered showers and storms expected.
The heat and humidity will roll on during the week with cooler temperatures only expected on Monday due to the clouds and rain around.
However, a burst of drier, lower humidity air may be on the way here a week from now by next Saturday. So if you are yearning for that, you’ll need to be patient a little longer.
Enjoy your Sunday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
