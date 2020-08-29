SC Lawmakers react to the death of Anderson native Chadwick Boseman

“Boseman was a quiet kid who loved drawing and wanted to be an architect. He also loved basketball, and was good enough to be recruited to play college ball. But during his junior year of high school, a boy on his team was shot and killed,” the article said. “Boseman coped with the tragedy by writing a play in response to the incident, which he called Crossroads and staged at his school. He realized he liked telling stories. ‘I just had a feeling that this was something that was calling me,’ he says. ‘Suddenly, playing basketball wasn’t as important.’”