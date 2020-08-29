SC Gov. McMaster orders Statehouse flags lowered to honor late Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered Sunday in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.
Boseman is from Anderson, South Carolina.
“To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, @chadwickboseman - I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset,” McMaster tweeted.
Boseman was 43, and had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood.
