Player: Panthers canceled Saturday’s scrimmage so team can speak on social justice issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers have canceled Saturday’s scrimmage at Bank of America Stadium, to allow the team to come together and speak on social justice issues, according to a player with direct knowledge of the situation, who spoke on a condition of anonymity because he was not authorized by the team to talk on the record.
The player added that the team was trying to figure out how they can help and “implement themselves in the communities for consistent change.”
The team was scheduled to have one of its biggest practices of training camp at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, reporters were notified about 20 minutes prior that practice was delayed. At 10:27 a.m. the team announced that practice had been canceled.
Friday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule referred to the team’s Saturday practice as a third preaseason game for some players with the team hoping to get a better sense of where the roster stands with a final cut down just over a week away.
Team representatives have given no explanation for the cancellation. While it has been raining in Charlotte Saturday morning, the weather is expected to dissipate.