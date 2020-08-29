Paying $56,000 to play high school football this fall? Charlotte families make sacrifices

“I literally live, like, 300 yards from the (S.C.) border,” Marvin Ridge quarterback Sully McDermott said. “I can walk there. Seeing private schools play is hard as well. I know we don’t have a say in it, but I want to play. We all want to play. There’s a bunch of seniors on our team and we can’t go to college (campuses), we can’t go to camps. We’re not getting our name out there, and there’s been a lot of talk about people trying to go across the border and play. Some of our young players need to tape to show coaches. It’s hard to keep them, because they want to play, just like all of us.”