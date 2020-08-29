Leland teen lands recording deal after winning national contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leandra Carroll is one in a million.
The 17-year old Leland native recently won the “Step up to the Mic 2020” contest sponsored by Triller. Think of the contest as an online version of “American Idol” – contestants performed original music that they uploaded to the Triller app; users of the app then cast their votes.
“I think like a million people entered.” Said Carroll, who is known as “Lee” professionally. “It’s crazy to think that I won.”
Contestants were able to upload a 90 second video in early May, and then the waiting began for Lee.
“Two months after.” Lee said. “It caught me by surprise when I got the email that I made it, I didn’t think that I was going to make it.”
After making the cut, Lee advanced to the top 30, then on to the top ten and final three before learning that she was the winner.
“I was very nervous the night before and then like, I’d say, an hour before the Zoom call I prayed to God, I was like please make me be the winner. Got on the Zoom call and it happened.”
As the grand prize winner, Lee received up to a one-year record label and management deal, a chance to record original songs and shoot a professional music video. Lee was recently in Hollywood getting her first taste of recording in a professional environment.
“We did a song me and Quavo. I did about about four or five songs and was in the studio until about three o’clock in the morning.” Lee said. “The song with me and Quavo it will be out soon. I’m doing a video, I’ll be doing a few performances and the songs that I recorded they’ll also be out soon and I am working on an EP.”
The trip to Hollywood is a far cry from her start in singing. As a seven-year-old Lee sang in her church and also learned to play the trumpet, now she’s inspired by beats that get the creative juices flowing.
“Usually I’ll hear a beat before I write, and it will spark something.” Lee added. “I take a lot of notes, write down my ideas and it goes from there.”
Where she’s headed is anyone’s guess, but Lee is looking at the opportunity as just that, a chance, and it’s up to her to make the most of it.
“It’s very life changing, something that I never expected to do ever in my life, it’s crazy. I’m getting more following and recognition, people are starting to like my music a lot more. I’ve always wanted a career in music, and this is my chance.”
