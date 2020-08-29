Inmate at Scotland Co. jail stabbed to death in fight

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at Scotland Correctional Institution died Saturday, and two others were injured, after a fight involving seven inmates in a single housing unit cell, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Inmate Mario S. Organistas was stabbed to death with a homemade weapon after he and five other inmates entered another inmate’s cell around 10:30 a.m., apparently as part of a dispute, DPS said.
A second inmate in that group of six to enter the cell was injured and taken to the hospital, as was the inmate who had been assigned to the cell.
Prison medical staff and local EMS responded, and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department was quickly notified.
The prison was placed on lockdown. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the Division of Prisons is conducting its own investigation.
Organistas, 37, was pronounced dead by the county medical examiner’s office. He was a close-custody inmate serving a 28-year sentence for second-degree murder. He was admitted to prison in 2010 after being convicted in Union County.
