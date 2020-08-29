Feast or famine for storms today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Laura continue to march across the eastern US. There is a First Alert in place for today. It won’t be a total wash-out though. As the last of Laura moves through to our north, we will see clouds and showers. If conditions are right, there could be a few storms and they could be severe. It will be a feast or famine situation. Some places will get a strong storm while others see nothing. The best chance will be the first part of the day into the early afternoon. We just want you to be alert that there’s a possibility so have the WBTV weather app handy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be much different. We will see a return of the sun and highs in the low 90s. The humidity won’t exactly be low… but the lowest we will see for the whole 7 day forecast. Rain chances will also be low.
We kick off the new workweek with mainly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. That will keep it a little cooler and highs will only reach the mid 80s.
Rain chances will be lower for the rest of the week. We will see just scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through Friday. It will still feel pretty tropical as the humidity creeps back up.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
