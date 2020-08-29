Feast or famine for storms today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Laura continue to march across the eastern US. There is a First Alert in place for today. It won’t be a total wash-out though. As the last of Laura moves through to our north, we will see clouds and showers. If conditions are right, there could be a few storms and they could be severe. It will be a feast or famine situation. Some places will get a strong storm while others see nothing. The best chance will be the first part of the day into the early afternoon. We just want you to be alert that there’s a possibility so have the WBTV weather app handy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.