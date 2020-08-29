Extras needed for Charlotte film

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new movie is being shot in Charlotte, and Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for extras, choreographers musicians and more.
The casting company has worked with box office hits like “Forest Gump,” “Radio,” and “The Hunger Games.”
The company is in need of a children’s choir, or will put one together. They’re also looking for a violinist and cellist with their own instruments, a dance choreographer and dancers, children and extras.
All ages, races and types of actors are needed, and extras will be paid.
Details about the film are limited, but according to the company’s Facebook page, it’s a Christmas movie by a “known network.”
Anyone interested should submit a headshot/close up photo with no hats or sunglasses, a full length, recent photo, the interested party’s name, phone number, age, city and state of residence, height, weight, clothing sizes, the color, make, model and year of their vehicle, and a description and location of all tattoos and piercings.
Submissions should be headed with age, ethnicity, gender, city and state, and may be sent to CLTextras@gmail.com.
