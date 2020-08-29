Dozens rally for social, racial justice at ’Black Lives Matter’ mural in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens surrounded the Black Lives Matter street mural in uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon to rally for social and racial justice.
The protesters were pleading for a change in the Queen City.
The rally and march were led by the NAACP of Charlotte.
Speakers at the rally called on Charlotte’s education system and the racial inequities they say still exist within schools.
Leaders of the rally also put a focus on where the money is going in Charlotte.
They were calling on the city to reallocate funds previously going toward local police departments and instead utilizing toward the schools and other community resources.
“It’s new to you because now you can see the videos,” said Dr. Justin Perry, who was one of the speakers at the rally.
The protesters then moved to Marshall Park and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters.
