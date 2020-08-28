72-year-old man arrested, accused of having ’robust business’ selling heroin in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of having a “robust business” selling heroin in Lancaster County.
Oscar Jerry Roberts, age 72, was arrested Friday on 15 warrants in the culmination of a drug investigation that began in the spring.
On four separate occasions in June and July, deputies say Roberts sold what is suspected to be heroin to someone helping agents of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.
Officials say the sales were made out of Roberts’ home and his a vehicle. One of the transactions involved more than four grams of heroin.
Roberts was charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, one count of trafficking heroin 4-14 grams, and four counts of distribution of a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park (South Middle School).
Task Force agents and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents executed a search warrant on Roberts’ home on July 21.
Agents seized 197 grams of suspected Heroin with a street value of $60,000, 695 Suboxone strips with a street value of $5,000, two handguns, $33,982 cash, and the Traverse.
Warrants were obtained charging Roberts, but he was not arrested at that time as the investigation continued.
In early August, deputies say Roberts again sold suspected Heroin to a source working with the Task Force, and warrants charging him were obtained.
Roberts was located at his home Friday morning and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center and appeared before a magistrate, who denied bond.
“Roberts had a robust business selling heroin based upon the large quantities involved and the amount of cash found,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our agents, with the assistance of SLED, worked this case for several months and removed lots of heroin, cash, and two guns from the drug trade in Lancaster County. Heroin use and abuse is a huge problem in our county, and we answer overdose calls daily. I hope the judicial system assists us in keeping Roberts out of the pipeline for awhile.”
Officials emphasized that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
