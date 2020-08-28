4-year-old hit, injured after running in front of vehicle in southwest Charlotte

August 28, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old child was injured after running in front of a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Archdale Drive around 6:47 p.m.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the 4-year-old child ran in front of the vehicle as it was parking. The vehicle remained at the scene, and CMPD says the driver was not at fault.

The child suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital by MEDIC.

No other information was released about this incident.

