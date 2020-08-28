Woman stranded with flat tire killed in crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Rowan County Thursday night.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-85 southbound at the Davidson County line.
Troopers say Ebony Evans-Kindle was stranded with a flat tire on the right shoulder of I-85 in a Mitsubishi Eclipse. She was awaiting help.
Troopers say a mower that was sticking off of a tractor-trailer traveling by struck the Mitsubishi, causing the car to hit a guardrail and come to a rest facing north in the right lane. The Mitsubishi did not have lights on and was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup truck.
Evans-Kindle was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say. No other injuries were reported.
Troopers say seat belts were used and alcohol and speed are not believed to be contributing factors. Evans-Kindle’s next of kin has been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
