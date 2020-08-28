Vice President Mike Pence to attend pro-life event in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to back North Carolina to attend a pro-life event next week.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, VP Pence will travel to Raleigh where he will attend a roundtable at the Gateway Women’s Care Center and then participate in the “Life WINS!” event at Christ Baptist Church.
Pence will deliver remarks at the church highlighting the Trump administration’s support for the right to life.
Pence will join Susan B. Anthony List leaders at the event hosted by North Carolina native and SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest will also be in attendance.
“Life is winning across the nation,” Dannenfelser said. “Communities across North Carolina are working hard to build up pro-life resources to provide for the needs of mothers and their children.”
Afterward, Pence will accept the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which is composed of more than 60,000 law enforcement officers.
There, Pence will deliver remarks reinforcing the Trump administration’s commitment to “never defund the police and always support the men and women serving in law enforcement. "
Later that evening, VP Pence will return to Washington, D.C. There were no other details about the vice president’s trip.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.