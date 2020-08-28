Four tested positive for COVID-19 at Charlotte portion of RNC, health officials say

“I think there’s always a concern when people don’t adhere to common sense public-health recommendations. I do think that we also expected that there would be some degree of this, so the fact that we were so aggressive up front about making sure that anybody that was in the building had had functionally two tests showing that they were negative, decreased that risk,” Dr. Callaway said. “I don’t think anybody thought that we would be able to get 100% mask compliance especially when the president showed up and wanted to get a picture with him. It’s understandable, it’s human nature. So, we did whatever we could to make sure that we were able to take care of that small percentage of people who didn’t want to follow the rules.”