S.C. deputies: Woman reported missing after telling daughter she was lost
By WBTV Web Staff | August 28, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 5:16 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina officials say a woman has been reported missing after she told her daughter she was lost.

York County deputies say Michele Boucher, 53, was driving back from Texas after helping her daughter move.

Boucher last spoke to her daughter on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., where she reportedly said she was lost.

Officials say Boucher’s last location was possibly in the Catawba, North Carolina area.

She stands about 5′8″ tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has red hair and green eyes.

Deputies provided a vehicle description of a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina license plate: SQK202

