Salisbury VA Health Care System adds research study for Veterans with COVID-19

In addition to the newest treatment option, doctors at the medical center began using convalescent plasma therapy in the fight against COVID-19 in April. Led by the Mayo Clinic, Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 already has shown promising results. Preliminary unofficial results show that patients that received convalescent plasma had 7-day death rates that dropped from 15.4% to 6.6% and this difference persisted even out to 30 days with the patients receiving convalescent plasma having higher survival rates. As of July 30, 2020, VA has transfused 1,038 units of COVID-19 convalescent plasma. Salisbury VA has performed the transfusion on six patients since May and is one of 80 VA facilities participating in the Mayo Clinic research.