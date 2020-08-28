Salisbury receives $543,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant to restore downtown properties

According to a press release, the funds will be used as part of the sub-grant program to help preserve commercial properties in the downtown. Located entirely within a qualified Opportunity Zone, eligible properties include commercial properties within the Salisbury Historic District, with preference given to properties within 1/10 mile of the new Bell Tower Green park, including the 100 block of West Innes Street and the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Main Street (west side).