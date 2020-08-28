Parents, students finding routine as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools complete first two weeks of remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first two weeks of remote learning for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families is over but not without more than a few hiccups along the way.
Parents are hoping the rest of the remote learning will go smoothly.
Parents are working to make sure their students stay focused and are getting the best possible education, even if it’s virtually.
One family is making sure of that, by creating a school environment in some extra rented office space they weren’t using.
“For them, it feels like schools. It’s nice. They’re there with their cousins and aunts and uncles and moms and dad,” parent Kristen Thompson said.
In total, 10 cousins are doing their e-learning together.
Their parents and aunts and uncles set up a schoolhouse, completed with desks, chrome books, supplies and anything else a school might have. The only thing missing is the teacher.
“We’ve always had a firm belief in it takes a village,” Thompson said. “We wanted to make sure these 10 kids had the best opportunity possible to be the best they can at virtual learning.”
Thompson said it’s been going well and thanks her well-behaved nieces and nephews for that.
She also said virtual learning doesn’t come without challenges. She said the biggest one is distractions.
“Not only do you have to go to school virtually. But I need you to sit down in this chair from 9 am to 4 pm. I work from home,” Thompson said. “That’s a difficult thing to do for me as an adult and I get paid.”
Thompson also said because there are students in elementary, middle and high school, she sees a lot of differences about how teachers are adapting to online learning.
“I have noticed that there is a difference in how teachers treat the actual classroom time versus how others treat it. I think that’s been the biggest challenge yet is the form of consistency,” Thompson said.
She hopes in the next couple of weeks, once teachers and students are in a routine, there will be higher expectations for what teachers need to be doing while instructing classes online.
Virtual learning has made many parents concerned about a possible gap in education. Thompson mentioned that as well, but she says shes worried more about the well being of her nieces and nephews.
“This is a very trying time. It’s something that’s very stressful. It’s the unknown. They don’t know what to expect,” Thompson said. “That’s why we wanted to create this safe space, so they’re confident about school. We don’t want them to think their education is something not to look forward to.”
The families are prepared to continue doing e-learning in this way for however long is needed until they feel safe sending their kids back to school.
