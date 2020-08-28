Organizers, politicians ‘disappointed’ by cancellation of 2020 Mallard Creek Barbecue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 90 years, the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church will not be serving up barbecue and brunswick stew.
Organizers say they are forced to cancel this year’s event due to coronavirus.
“1,500 gallons of stew, two tons of slaw, that’s a lot of work getting ready,” Co-Chairman Bill Wood said.
The hard work delivers delicious results.
“10,000 to 12,000 cars come through here, you don’t know anything about either side of that relationship,” Wood said.
He said they considered all of their options, but felt cancelling was the right thing to do.
“We looked at all drive-thru but that doesn’t eliminate us working closely for the whole week,” he said.
Politicians across this battleground state will miss the chance to connect with voters.
Laura Meier and Matthew Ridenhour are fighting for the District 5 seat on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners.
“Mallard Creek BBQ is a focal point for campaigns,” Meier said. “That’s where you hug and you hand shake and you talk issues.”
“It’s a shame that we don’t have that one last opportunity to interact with folks but we just press everyday to the finish line,” Ridenhour said.
Both candidates are trying to connect with voters virtually instead.
One thing you cannot do virtually is eat.
“We’ll tell you how to make it, we’ll tell you how to make it,” Wood said. “Just let us know.”
Wood promises the barbecue of 2021 will make up for this.
“We’ll talk about, remember that year that we didn’t have a barbecue because the germ came through!” he said. “Hopefully it’s a one year deal.”
This is the first time in 91 years that they have had to cancel. That means they barbecued through the great depression, world wars and hurricane Hugo, but coronavirus was no match for them.
You can still donate to the church to support them by clicking here.
