Man hit by vehicle, killed while crossing road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a road in east Charlotte late Thursday night.
The incident happened near the area of Albemarle Road and W. T. Harris Boulevard around 11:15 p.m.
CMPD says the man was crossing the road on Albemarle Road crossing W. T. Harris Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Major Crash Detectives are conducting the investigation.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.