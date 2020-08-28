Man hit by vehicle, killed while crossing road in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | August 28, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 4:45 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a road in east Charlotte late Thursday night.

The incident happened near the area of Albemarle Road and W. T. Harris Boulevard around 11:15 p.m.

CMPD says the man was crossing the road on Albemarle Road crossing W. T. Harris Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crash Detectives are conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

