Man facing multiple charges after pedestrian struck, killed while crossing road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in east Charlotte late Thursday night.
The incident happened on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Albemarle Road around 11:15 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the victim was crossing W. T. Harris against traffic signals and not in a crosswalk when a 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport came through the intersection at high speeds and struck him.
The driver of Volkswagen, identified as 33-year-old Timothy Nicholson, remained at the crash site and waited for police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not carrying any ID and has not been identified.
Nicholson was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
CMPD says the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, to come forward.
You can contact Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
