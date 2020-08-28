Join in on a virtual floor signing for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s tradition for hospital patients, families, friends, builders and sponsors to ceremoniously sign the unfinished flooring of the St. Jude Dream Home, offering words of encouragement to the children at St. Jude.
This year, St. Jude is using social media to continue the tradition. You can be part of it this year by sharing a message from your home.
Sign it, snap it and share it:
- Write a message for the kids of St. Jude. Use chalk, crayons, or your favorite art tool!
- Snap a picture
- Share your picture in the comments of our virtual floor signing on Thursday, September 3. (This will be on the WBTV News Facebook page)
- Visit dreamhome.org
