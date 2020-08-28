Join in on a virtual floor signing for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

Join in on a virtual floor signing for the St. Jude Dream Home campaign this year by sharing an inspirational message with the children of St. Jude. (Source: WMC)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 28, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 2:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s tradition for hospital patients, families, friends, builders and sponsors to ceremoniously sign the unfinished flooring of the St. Jude Dream Home, offering words of encouragement to the children at St. Jude.

This year, St. Jude is using social media to continue the tradition. You can be part of it this year by sharing a message from your home.

Sign it, snap it and share it:

  1. Write a message for the kids of St. Jude. Use chalk, crayons, or your favorite art tool!
  2. Snap a picture
  3. Share your picture in the comments of our virtual floor signing on Thursday, September 3. (This will be on the WBTV News Facebook page)
  4. Visit dreamhome.org
You can participate in a virtual floor signing for the St. Jude Dream Home campaign by leaving words of encouragements for the children of St. Jude (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

