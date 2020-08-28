‘It’s time for change’: Davidson football team initiates protest against racism

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College football team won’t be having a season this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, that won’t stop them from uniting to fight against another battle -- racism.
The Davidson football team, along with community members, students and staff, gathered on the front of the Chambers Building in the center of campus Friday to protest and unite against all of the racial injustices happening across the nation.
The football team promoted its protest on social media.
“If anyone on our campus wishes to join us, we would ask you, follow all social distant guidelines, wear your mask and follow instructions when you arrive on the lawn,” the statement read. “It’s time for change.”
Davidson’s protest comes five days after Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot in the back seven times at point-blank range by a white police officer.
Since the shooting, sports teams have staged their own form of protests.
The NBA postponed three days worth of playoff games. Major League Baseball games were postponed, and several NFL teams canceled practices to discuss ways to stand against social injustices.
These protests follow nationwide protests and outcry after George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.
Officials at Davidson recently issued an apology for the school’s support of slavery as well as its acceptance of racist laws and policies that followed.
Davidson College issued a statement Wednesday pointing to the school’s support of slavery during its first 30 years.
The apology was the result of recommendations made by a commission chaired by former Charlotte mayor Anthony Foxx, who also served as U.S. Transportation Secretary under President Barack Obama.
The recommendations included public commemoration of contributions by enslaved persons on campus and setting up a committee to recommend any changes in the names of prominent spaces at the school, which was founded in 1837.
