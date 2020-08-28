Help from N.C. already in Laura’s wake in the Gulf states, more on the way

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - Just hours after Hurricane Laura passed through the Gulf states Thursday morning, collections were already underway to send needed supplies to families hit by the storm.
Mt. Ruhuma Baptist Church near Maiden is one drop off point. Sherills Ford Fire Department is another.
Non-perishable items will be accepted but except for new socks, clothes should not be dropped off.
Meanwhile, as the collections began, crews from Samaritan’s Purse were nearing the disaster zones.
They plan to help homeowners clear trees, put tarps on roofs and do what else they can. Red Cross volunteers from the Carolinas are also helping.
They are organizing shelters for those displaced by the storm. They expect to be in the region for weeks.
