Heat index over 100-degrees today, Laura blows through Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our late-Summer heatwave continues across the WBTV viewing area today with afternoon readings forecast to be in the lower 90s again today, but with the heat index well over 100°!
While the heat builds back, the chance for rain will remain on the low side.
Tropical Depression Laura will make a right turn and push east across Kentucky and Tennessee today before drifting through the Virginias Saturday. Even weakening, isolated tornadoes, localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts are forecast until the storm moves offshore into the Atlantic Ocean Saturday night.
As for Laura’s local impact, there will be a period of gusty winds and tropical rain showers and storms early Saturday before the remnants of Laura quickly exit the U.S. mainland Saturday night.
Showers and gusty storms will start in the mountains right around daybreak Saturday and then push through the foothills mid-morning before exiting east of I-77 by late morning/early afternoon.
Behind the line of wet and windy weather, the sun will break back out and afternoon readings will rebound to the upper 80s. Sunday looks to a hot day with lots of sunshine, a much lower rain chance and highs close to 90°.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.