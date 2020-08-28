First Alert Saturday with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of what was Hurricane Laura will pass to our north overnight into Saturday, bringing rain showers and thunderstorms for the start of the weekend.
The best chance of heavy rain and gusty winds will be during the morning hours of Saturday with rain and storms diminishing through Saturday afternoon.
We expect to see more breaks of sunshine by late Saturday afternoon as high temperatures warm to around 90 degrees.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s by Sunday morning for the piedmont and lower 60s for the NC mountains.
Sunday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies with a few isolated thunderstorms.
Sunday high temperatures will range from around 90 degrees in the piedmont, to around 80 degrees for the mountains.
Another round of scattered rain and storms develops for Monday with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont and mid-70s for the mountains.
Scattered rain and storms are possible again on Tuesday, with isolated storms Wednesday into Friday.
High temperatures will stay hot for the start of September, with highs in the lower 90s for Wednesday through Friday.
Some extended weather models hint at milder temperatures by Monday, September 7.
Stay safe Saturday and have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
