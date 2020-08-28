First Alert: Laura’s remnants increases risk for severe storms Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few widely scattered thundershowers will develop in across the higher elevations later this afternoon.
Those storm cells that manage to survive through the early evening hours will move into Foothills and the Piedmont before the sun goes down.
Other than that, Friday remain hot and steamy under a mix of sun and clouds as highs return to the lower 90s in the Charlotte area. When the high heat reaches its peak later this afternoon, it will feel like its near 105° across portions of the North Carolina and South Carolina the Piedmont.
The overnight hours will be cloudy and quiet for the majority of the region, but in the Mountains strong winds will pick up as the remnants of Laura move out of the Ohio River Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic. The surge of tropical moisture will lead to the develop of rain showers and thunderstorms before dawn Saturday across the Mountains.
That energy will push eastward into the Foothills and the Piedmont through the late morning and early afternoon hours.
The main threats with this round of early weekend round of wet weather are heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible, especially along and east of the I-77 corridor late Saturday morning into the early afternoon.
Anticipate a rather quick recovery from the Saturday’s early round of rough weather. Mostly sunny skies will emerge well before sunset with high temperature ultimately climbing back into the lower 90s.
Sunday will feature sunny skies as high temperatures reach to the upper 80s, but the arrival of drier air means it feel very comfortable outside. Expect an uptick in rain chances as the workweek begins.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.