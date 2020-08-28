Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking for community help in solving west Charlotte triple homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are calling on members of the community to help them identify the person(s) responsible for a deadly shooting in west Charlotte.
The incident happened Sunday, August 16 around 10 p.m. outside of a home on Reid Avenue in west Charlotte. Police said three men were shot.
Keith Fitzroy Rivera, 29, Kawon Markus Hoover, 28, and Jawuan Tariq Pressley, 22, all died because of injuries sustained in the shooting, according to police.
“What we’re sure about is the three victims were in a driveway and then a vehicle pulled up and shot the three victims. (We’re) not sure how it came about, if the victims knew the suspect or what may have caused this,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
While there have been dozens of killings in Charlotte this year, Johnson said it is uncommon that three people are killed in one shooting.
“It’s definitely rare that we have a triple homicide and that’s what makes this situation even more sad because we have three grieving families. These men had kids and it’s definitely important to them and to us that we bring them some justice,” said Johnson.
While family members have been grieving, detectives have been working. No one has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting.
“We have some information in reference to some possible suspects in this case, but nothing solid that we can make an arrest on,” explained Johnson. “We want people who were out here. We believe there were people out here who saw what happened. We want those people to come forward with that information so we can make an arrest.”
Johnson is asking that people who live near Reid Avenue to not only help police solve the case, but stand up for their own community.
“There’s definitely some killers on the street right now that’s roaming free and it’s not okay, so we’re gonna lean on the community. That’s what Crime Stoppers is about. It’s a community program where we look at community members to stand up and stand against violence,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a reward worth up to $5,000 if they have information that leads to an arrest.
