Community supports Lowe’s employee not allowed to wear pro-police mask meant to honor late father

MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - People in Marion are standing behind a Lowe’s employee who said he was told he couldn’t wear a pro-police mask that is meant to honor his father, a fallen officer.
Garret Crisp’s father Jason died in the line of duty six years ago. Jason was an United States Forest Service officer and died trying to apprehend a murder suspect.
The mask, with a blue line on it, reportedly isn’t allowed per Lowe’s company policy. That’s why protesters showed up Thursday night outside the store.
Jason’s widow and Garret’s mother says she was touched by the turnout.
“Overwhelming , it’s an honor to know that such a small town that you have such a large crowd of support,’ Amanda Crisp said.
Garret still works at the Lowe’s store in Marion. He was not there for the protest.
WBTV reached out to Lowe’s for a comment about the situation.
“We respect the desire to share personal views and honor loved ones. However, we ask all associates while in the workplace to follow our longstanding dress code policy, which only allows associates to wear items with visible logos that are related to Lowe’s business, such as the name brands we sell,” a Lowe’s statement said.
WBTV asked Lowe’s corporate about a claim from protesters that employees were allowed to wear Black Lives Matter clothing.
WBTV reached out around 10 a.m. and followed up twice Friday, but still has not heard back.
